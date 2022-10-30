She Hilariously Tricked Her Boyfriend Into Thinking All Girls Shed Their Skin Off Once A Month

It is baffling and also hilarious how little men know about women’s bodies. When you’re looking for accurate information on female anatomy, social media may not be the best place to go to for that.

A woman convinced her boyfriend that all women shed their skin off once a month.

In a video uploaded to TikTok, a content creator named Angela tricked her boyfriend, Joe, by peeling a clear face mask off of her face and pretending it was skin.

In the clip, Angela uses her hand to slowly remove ‘her skin.’ She sent the video to Joe while they were texting.

Joe found the skin-peeling disgusting, claiming that he was ‘going to throw up,’ but after Angela stated that he was making her feel self-conscious, he apologized with the cutest response.

“Oh no, babe, I’m kidding. I love you, my little lizard. Just please keep your dead skin away from me,” he wrote.

Many TikTok users commented on Joe’s reaction to his girlfriend’s skin.

“Stop; I laughed so hard after he felt bad and called you a lizard,” said one user.

TikTok; pictured above is Angela pretending to peel off her skin

