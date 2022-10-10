She Looks Like She Could Be A Twin To Her Fiancé’s Mom And It’s Freaking Her Out

A 24-year-old girl has been in a relationship with her 28-year-old fiancé for 5 years now, and they just got engaged this last year.

Her fiancé truly is the love of her life, and they really don’t have a lot of problems in their relationship, as they get along great.

“He’s always had a strange adoration for his mother,” she explained. “He usually talks about how smart, how kind, how funny she is.”

“I always thought it was sweet because I don’t have a good relationship with my mother. He often said I have the same personality type as his mother, too; we’re both INTPs.”

Although she has been with her fiancé for 5 years, she never got to meet his family, as she lives in Germany with her fiancé, and her fiancé’s family lives in America.

Right now, she is getting to meet her fiancé’s family for the first time, and something just hit her: she looks like she could be a twin to her fiancé’s mom.

As soon as she was introduced to her fiancé’s mom, she instantly liked her. Her fiancé’s mom is 64-years-old, and so initially, she didn’t realize that she looks so much like her.

When she did see the wedding photos that her fiancé’s parents were in, though, it dawned on her that it looks as if she’s the daughter of her fiancé’s mom since they look that much alike.

Her fiancé’s own dad even remarked on their resemblance, and it definitely freaked her out.

