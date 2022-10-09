She Never Realized That She Was Pregnant, But Then She Started Getting Sick On A Trip She Took To See Her Family And Her Son Was Born A Week Later

After living with an intense illness and going through various medical treatments for years, a young woman didn’t realize that she was pregnant with her miracle baby up until one week before giving birth.

Becca (@octavia_bx) is a young model who thought that she may never be able to have children. She shared her miraculous story of how she had her healthy baby boy on Instagram recently, and it is amazing.

Becca was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2016. For those who do not know, Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system in the body. The lymphatic system is the part of the immune system that fights against germs.

After going through various types of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapies, Becca eventually had to have a stem-cell transplant to make sure that her cancer would not return. She describes it as having a donor’s immune system replace hers.

“Thank you to that donor for saving my life,” says Becca in her video. “It’s crazy.”

Becca was then told that one of the side effects of her stem-cell transplant was that she would lose her fertility.

The American Cancer Society explains that this is common with stem-cell transplant patients due to the high dose of chemo and radiation that the patient has to go through.

In order to try and preserve her chances of having a baby in the future, Becca had one of her ovaries removed and frozen before her procedure.

Instagram; pictured above is Becca in her video

