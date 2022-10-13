She Refused To Eat A Birthday Cake Baked By Her Mother-In-Law, Who Knew That She Has Been On A Low-Sugar Diet For Over A Year

About a year and a half ago, this woman decided to start limiting her sugar intake. And ever since making that promise to herself, she has stuck to a low-sugar diet.

There were two main reasons why she began to make this lifestyle change. First, she recognized that she was obese and wanted to lose weight. Second, two of her family members have type two diabetes.

“So, I don’t eat any sweets, cookies, sweet pastries, cakes, etc. And in the one and a half years that I have been doing this, I have not lost any weight,” she revealed.

Anyway, last weekend was her birthday, and her mother-in-law showed up with a homemade cake.

It’s not like her mother-in-law was unaware of her low-sugar diet, either. In fact, her mother-in-law knew all about it, and she had even refused sweets baked by her mother-in-law various times throughout the past year and a half.

So, after seeing it, she just thanked her mother-in-law before sharing that she would not be eating the cake.

However, her mother-in-law would not take no for an answer. Instead, her mother-in-law actually admitted to knowing that she did not eat cake anymore and just said that since it was her birthday, she could make an exception.

Her mother-in-law also claimed that just one slice of cake would not make a difference or break her diet– which only encouraged other family members to hop on the peer pressure bandwagon.

“My sister-in-law and father-in-law started pressuring me into eating cake, too,” she said.

