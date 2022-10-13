She Used A Spray Bottle To Reprimand Her Nephew, And It Really Upset Her Sister

This woman has a nephew who is a rainbow baby– otherwise known as a child born after a miscarriage, stillbirth, or death. So, after her sister had a lot of trouble conceiving, her nephew being born was practically a miracle.

“My sister was forty-two when she finally managed to give birth. She was on bed rest for the last three months of her pregnancy,” she recalled.

And since recovering, her sister has been thriving. However, now that her nephew is six years old, he is apparently an absolute monster.

Her nephew throws full-blown tantrums whenever he does not get what he wants, screams whenever he loses a friendly game, and refuses to listen when told that he cannot ride her seven-year-old dog. Yikes.

But what really irks her the most about her nephew is the fact that he thinks he is entitled to everyone’s food.

For context, she has a husband who is diabetic. At the same time, though, her husband also adores cookies.

So, she went out of her way and found a bakery that apparently makes delicious sugar-free cookies. And even though they are pretty expensive, she makes room in her budget each week to splurge on the treats. After all, she believes that her husband deserves it after working hard every day.

Anyway, her sister recently visited her house and brought her nephew along. And from the start, he was apparently acting like a little terror.

“My nephew was running around like a squirrel. Then, he tripped and started crying, so my sister picked him up,” she said.

