She Went On A Picnic Date With A Guy Who Wound Up Making Out With His Ex-Wife

A picnic with wine and cheese in the park. What could be more romantic for a first date? Usually, something like this would be a pretty safe option for a date with someone that you don’t really know that well.

It’s simple, and you don’t have to worry about booking a reservation at a fancy restaurant in town.

But when he decides to secretly have this picnic in front of his ex-wife’s house without informing you, things turn very uncomfortable very quickly.

This is what happened to TikToker Chelsea Larkin, @chelslark66, who went on a first date after getting out of her long-term relationship.

“The first date that I went on when I became single was with a guy I met on OkCupid,” she said.

To her, it all seemed like it had potential at first glance. They each had very similar lifestyles prior to their current situation.

“He was newly single too,” she said. “And we’d both been married, so I meet him for a date in a park.”

Even though it looked like he set up a nice picnic for them in the park, she eventually came to realize that he had other plans for what they were going to do on this date.

TikTok; pictured above is Chelsea in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.