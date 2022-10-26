She Won’t Invite Her Fiancé’s Cousin To Her Wedding Because He Constantly Pees In Public

This thirty-one-year-old woman is currently engaged and has been dealing with all of the exciting and stressful parts of wedding planning.

Don’t get me wrong, though– she is not planning an extravagant event with a million moving parts. Instead, she and her fiancé are looking forward to having a small wedding with only about twenty people.

But, while the guest list has been pretty easy to draw up– including mostly just her immediate family and closest friends– she and her fiancé have been feuding about one specific attendee.

For context, her fiancé has a thirty-year-old cousin named Jason, who he used to live in a townhouse with. And during that time, Jason apparently revealed his seriously unsanitary excretory habits.

More specifically, Jason would pee wherever and whenever– no matter who was there.

In fact, while her fiancé lived in the townhouse, he caught Jason peeing in the bathtub, the kitchen sink, the backyard, and through a window that still had the screen in. Yuck!

Plus, Jason was even recorded on security cameras while peeing down the driveway.

Still, though, that is not even the worst of Jason’s pee habits– because, apparently, he has no shame sharing his stream with the world.

“Jason’s family has told me about a time they were eating lunch on a dock, and Jason peed off the edge of the dock into the lake while the family was sitting maybe ten feet away,” she revealed.

