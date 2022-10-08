She’s Pretty Positive That She Just Invited Her Fiancé’s Mistress Into Their House

A 31-year-old woman has been with her 39-year-old fiancé for 8 years. Over the last 3 years, she and her fiancé have had to do long-distance, as he had to travel to another state for 3-5 months at a clip for work.

While he’s not on these out-of-state work projects, he is at home with her. During the last year, he spent 6 months in Colorado for a project, and she did make it out to see him one time every month.

When she wasn’t out there, she would FaceTime with him to catch up, and he was constantly complaining about a young woman that he worked with.

This young woman was her fiancé’s partner on the project he was working on, and so he spent a lot of time with her.

The majority of the FaceTime conversations that she had with her fiancé revolved around this young woman at his job.

The stories that her fiancé told about this young woman would be things like how her personality didn’t really align with his, or he would fill her in on silly things that happened with her at the work site.

He also told her about this young woman’s life and education. She genuinely believed this young woman was nothing more than someone her fiancé had to work closely with for his job.

This week, her fiancé arrived back home after completing the project he had been working on, but one difference with him is that he’s constantly on the phone.

She initially thought he was taking calls for work, but when he began sneaking out of their bedroom in the middle of the night to pick up phone calls, she knew something was up.

