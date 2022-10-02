Take A Look Inside Actor Armie Hammer’s Fall From Grace Amidst Accusations Of Assault, Abuse, And Cannibalism

Armie Hammer was a rising star in Hollywood until gut-wrenching accusations of assault, abuse, and even cannibalism began to surface two years ago.

He got his start acting in smaller roles on popular television series like “Gossip Girl” and “Desperate Housewives.” But, after he starred in “The Social Network” in 2010, Armie became a household name.

He went on to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in the hit film “Call Me By Your Name” in 2017 and “Death on the Nile”– which was released back in February.

Still, Armie’s wealth and reputation could not protect him from the damning allegations that indicated a man with much more sinister motives.

It all began with Courtney Vucekovich, who had a relationship with Armie back in 2020. In an interview with the New York Post, she claimed that Armie was manipulative and abusive and even saddled her with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“He kind of captivates you, and while being charming, he is grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything,” Courtney said.

Then came Paige Lorenze, who also spoke to the New York Post and claimed to have dated Armie for four months in 2020. Paige revealed that following the relationship, she had to seek out therapy.

“There were red flags throughout the relationship. I guess I just put them to the side, and he made me feel so confident at times,” she explained.

Finally, in March of 2021, a third woman known only as Effie accused Armie of beating and assaulting her for four hours. Armie allegedly repeatedly slammed her head against the wall and committed other acts she did not consent to.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.