The Veil Between Worlds Might Be Thin This Year, But That Does Not Mean You Shouldn’t Dress Up For Halloween

With just over a week left until Halloween, most people already have their costumes ready or are scrambling to throw one together. According to TikTok, though, we apparently should not be dressing up at all.

Countless creators have recently been discussing how “the veil is thinning” and claiming that this means Halloween costumes are a no-go this year. But what the heck does that even mean, and should we actually be worried?

First of all, when TikTokers mention “the veil,” they are referring to “the veil between worlds.” This barrier supposedly symbolizes the separation between the material world we all know and love and the more mysterious spiritual realm.

So basically, you can think of “the veil” as a curtain, window, or whatever you like. But, it is important to note that this barrier is permeable– which is where all of the anxiety about this Halloween stems from.

During the fall months, it is said that the veil thins and becomes easier to pass through. That is why many decide to carry out acts such as seances and astral travel around Halloweentime.

This year, though, everyone from #WitchTok to paranormal activity fanatics is warning people that the veil is too thin. So, if you dress up too spookily, you run the risk of being attacked.

Obviously, there is no way to verify how true this claim really is. Instead, the best we can do is rely on our spiritual community members to guide the way.

And recently, one Reddit user took to the witchcraft subreddit to get to the bottom of this veil and scary Halloween costume question.

“Should I be worried or try to carry something for protection? I want to dress up this year, and ironically, I am planning a semi-scary outfit. So, I wonder if I should carry around salt just in case,” the user asked.

