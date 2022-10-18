This Airline Will No Longer Have A Policy That Requires Their Employees To Stick To Gendered Uniform Rules

If you’ve ever taken a flight on a Virgin Atlantic airline plane, you’ve probably noticed that the female flight attendants are always decked out in super traditional, old-fashioned women’s uniforms.

However, due to a recent change in policy, any one of their employees now has the chance to wear a gender-neutral uniform. Better yet, flight crew employees can choose to wear whichever uniform from Virgin Atlantic’s selection they’d like, no matter their gender identity.

For Virgin Atlantic employees, dressing up in traditionally gendered uniforms was a requirement set by the airline. But now they wish to create a safe space for their employees where they can express themselves as individuals.

“It’s so important that we enable our people to embrace their individuality and be their true selves at work,” Virgin Atlantic’s chief commercial officer said in an official statement.

This isn’t the first time that the airline has strived to break outside of the flight crew gender norms. For example, earlier in June, the airline announced that it would be okay for any flight crew members to show off their tattoos. Back in the day, this could have meant losing your job! Now, it’s encouraged.

Aside from the tattoos, the airline stopped making their female employees wear makeup and skirts on the job back in 2019. When was the last time you met a flight attendant who wasn’t wearing a skirt or dress?

The airline is making even more moves to allow their employees to express themselves and their gender identity freely.

They’ve introduced optional pronoun badges to their crews so that every employee can be spoken to using their preferred pronouns. They’ll be making these badges available to passengers as well.

You’ll never guess who the airline got to promote their new policy in the media. The one and only Michelle Visage, a beloved guest on Ru Paul’s Drag Race!

