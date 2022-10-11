This Cinnamon Roll Recipe Requires A Bit Of Work, But It’s Totally Worth It

If you have a sweet tooth, I’m sure cinnamon rolls must be near the top of your list of favorite sweet treats. Cinnamon rolls are the perfect dessert for any occasion. They’re soft, fluffy, delicious, and delightfully gooey. And you can bake them right at home!

Mariam (@mxriyum) on TikTok has an excellent recipe for cinnamon rolls that she’s finally perfected and has been dying to share with her viewers. The process of making them from scratch does require a bit of work, but the end result is worth it.

To begin, you must create a yeast mixture and let it rest for ten minutes.

Yeast Mixture Ingredients:

3/4 cup of lukewarm water

2 1/2 teaspoons of active yeast

1 tablespoon of sugar

Next, in a separate bowl, add in all the ingredients for the dough. Add in the yeast mixture last and mix everything together until it resembles dough.

Dough Ingredients:

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1/3 cup of sugar

1 egg + 1 egg yolk, whisked

4 tablespoons of melted unsalted butter

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

Yeast mixture

TikTok; pictured above are the cinnamon rolls that Mariam made

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.