This CrossFit Athlete And Former Team Canada Snowboarder Is Using Her Platform To Teach Women That True Fitness Starts With Strong Mental Health

Looking at Natalie Allport online, you may think that she is a superwoman. After all, Natalie is a former Canadian team and world tour snowboarder, a competitive CrossFit athlete, and a consistent content creator.

But Natalie is not immune to mental health struggles. And after gaining a massive following online, she decided to use her platform for athlete mental health advocacy.

On her TikTok account @NatalieAllport, she regularly discusses how sports and mental health need to go hand in hand.

“Six years ago, I was really struggling with anxiety,” Natalie said in one TikTok last week before breaking down some of the habits that help calm her psyche– including journaling, therapy, being proactive, and trying to enjoy the journey rather than the destination.

“I don’t always feel like doing the things I know will help, but I always feel better for doing them,” she added.

Natalie also launched her own podcast entitled ALL IN, in which she features everyone from Olympians and pro athletes to coaches and mental health experts who help break down the mindsets and mental health habits that athletes need to succeed.

Most recently, Natalie featured Tyree Washington– a world-champion sprinter and NFL defensive lineman– on her podcast. Tyree had to battle extreme asthma, come face-to-face with gang violence, and compete against opponents using performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) in order to reach his goals.

Together, Natalie and Tyree discussed how he used a growth mindset to persevere and claim his legacy in the face of such adversity.

TikTok; pictured above is Natalie in one of her videos

