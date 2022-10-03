This Labor And Delivery Nurse Turns The Ridiculous Things That Baby Daddies Say In The Delivery Room Into Hilarious Inspirational Quotes

Hopefully, by now, we can all agree that mothers are superheroes. The things that they have to go through to bring a child into this world are mind-blowing. The labor and delivery process is exciting and exhausting all at the same time.

It’s helpful when women have supportive partners in the delivery room with them to work through the pain, but sadly that isn’t always the case.

A labor and delivery nurse named Holly (@hollyd_rn) recently made a TikTok that went viral about some of the things that ‘baby daddies’ have said while their partners were in active labor with their children.

She takes the ridiculous sentences and turns them into those “inspirational quotes” many of us have seen on Instagram. Be warned; you will probably be extremely appalled by what some of these men have said!

One husband said to his wife, “I think you should just get a c-section; this is taking too long.”

As if giving birth wasn’t hard enough, can you imagine the father of your child suddenly asking you to speed things up in the middle of it?

Another husband had the audacity to say something extremely inappropriate to his wife’s doctor after she had given birth.

“Sew an extra stitch down there for me doc,” he said. “We want everything just the way it was before all of this.”

TikTok; pictured above is Holly in one of her videos

