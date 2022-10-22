This Man With Down Syndrome Worked For A Fast Food Chain For 2 Decades And Then His Sister Says They Fired Him Because He Couldn’t Complete The Same Tasks As A “Normal Person”

In the past 20 years or so, there has been a huge push for the acceptance of special needs employees. I’m not just talking about people with anxiety or people with learning disabilities. Though ableism is a thing, there are many people that push for the acceptance of everyone in the workforce.

Even with this advancement, there are those that try their hardest to make the workplace an unwelcome place for those people with challenges.

Cona Young Turner has a close relationship with her brother Dennis. Dennis has Down syndrome, but he doesn’t let that stop him from loving everyone and everything around him.

“My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy’s in Stanley for over 20 years, and I am heartbroken to say they have fired him!!!!!!!!!” Cona said in a Facebook post.

For anyone, 20 years is a long time for one job. And for them to fire him, Dennis must be so confused why he can’t go to work anymore.

“His dream was to retire from there someday, and he was looking forward to a huge retirement party; we may just give him that party and tell him he has retired because he does not understand being fired,” she explained.

“They told me he was unable to perform the duties of a normal person’s job!!!! I am also looking into a wrongful termination of a special needs employee; wish me luck! I am very disappointed with the management at Wendy’s in Stanley, they have no idea how they hurt my brother!”

My main question after reading this post is, what would they consider a normal employee? Every single person in the world is different, and there is no way to quantify what makes a normal person.

Facebook; pictured above is Dennis

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.