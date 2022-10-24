This Mom Says A Vampire Stalked Her Family

Whether or not you believe that vampires are real, these supernatural, blood-sucking creatures of the night have been mentioned in folklore since the late 17th and 18th centuries.

And they’re still a vital part of popular culture today, with shows like The Vampire Diaries, True Blood, and the Twilight movies amassing thousands of avid fans.

A few months ago, one mom shared her supernatural story on TikTok about a vampire who stalked her family.

Tateasa Vanea (@tateasa) believes she is a magnet for paranormal activity, and she revealed in a four-part video series that a vampire was after her oldest daughter Alexis.

Two years ago, Tateasa’s youngest daughter woke up one morning with random marks on her neck that greatly resembled vampire bites.

For about two weeks after the marks appeared, her daughter exhibited the typical traits of a vampire. She experienced sensitivity to light and would spend her days sleeping.

Tateasa was at a loss. She consulted doctors and investigated the house but didn’t come up with any answers. The marks faded over the course of a month and finally disappeared.

“We thought it was an isolated incident. We were checking everybody else’s necks in the house. It was fine,” explained Tateasa.

TikTok; pictured above is Tateasa in her video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.