This Teen Went Missing For Close To 2 Years, And A Teacher Was Just Arrested In Connection With His Disappearance

On June 9, 2020, the Ramirez family would be forever changed when 15-year-old Michael Ramirez was reported missing from his Rancho Cordova home.

Michael had been missing since May 18, 2020, but was finally reported missing a couple of weeks later in early June. Michael was 6’1, approximately 150lbs, and had black hair and brown eyes.

On the day he went missing, Michael was sporting a black leather jacket with a stripe, a dark shirt, and jeans.

The family and law enforcement searched extensively to find Michael but to no avail.

The Ramirez family had to live with no answers for why Michael vanished – that is, until March 11, 2022. On this day, Michael mysteriously returned home.

The circumstances surrounding where he has been all this time and why he has been gone for nearly two years are still unknown. However, the family is thankful Michael is safe and sound.

With Michael home safe and sound, investigators dug deeper to learn more about his disappearance.

Finally, after some more investigation, the Rancho Cordova Police Department arrested Sacramento City Unified School District employee Holga Castillo Olivares (61).

Police arrested Olivares for the following charges: Detention of a Minor with the Intent to Conceal from a Parent(s) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.