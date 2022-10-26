What Do You Do If Your Partner Wants An Open Relationship?

Relationships come in all shapes and sizes. However, if your current relationship is monogamous, having your partner ask about an open relationship can be jarring. So when this happens, what do you do?

First, you need to understand what an open relationship is. Now, there is a standard definition that will provide a general idea, and then there is the definition I would give clients who come to see me with this problem.

A general definition of an open relationship would be any relationship in which one or both partners are free to pursue romance and physical or emotional intimacy with people outside of the established relationship.

Another word for it could be consensual non-monogamy, polygamy, or a polyamorous relationship. These terms are all variations of an open relationship.

The definition I would give a client – an open relationship is whatever you define it as. This means it will look different from couple to couple.

If this is the first time you or a partner has considered an open relationship, it could all be a lot to take in. However, at the end of the day, if your partner approaches you with an open relationship, you only have two choices – talk with them and see if you’re comfortable with the idea or leave if nonmonogamy is not suitable for you.

Before you make that decision, read the rest of this article to see the steps you need to take when your partner brings up an open relationship.

Step 1: Ask your partner why they want an open relationship.

If your partner asks you about an open relationship, you deserve to know why they want one.

