You’re Sure To Fall In Love With This Delicious Pumpkin Bread Recipe

When fall is in the air, don’t you just get the sudden urge to indulge in everything pumpkin? Imagine the sweet and decadent aroma of a delicious, flavorful loaf of pumpkin bread wafting through your warm, cozy kitchen.

Pumpkin bread is a wonderful treat to enjoy when the autumn season rolls around, not to mention it’s also insanely easy to make.

Once you have this pumpkin bread, it will forever be a fall staple in your home that your family and friends won’t be able to get enough of.

And Macy Blackwell (@macy.blackwell) has shared her family recipe for moist and scrumptious pumpkin bread on TikTok.

The recipe was passed down to her by her mom, making this delicacy all the more special. You’ll be sure to fall in love with this delicious pumpkin bread recipe.

Let’s get to baking!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup of oil

1 1/4 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

3/4 teaspoon of baking soda

1/4 teaspoon of baking powder

8 ounces of canned pumpkin

1/3 cup of water

TikTok; pictured above is Macy’s pumpkin bread

