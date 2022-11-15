70% Of Women Who Date Online Have Received An Unsolicited Photo, Pushing This Dating App To Roll Out AI Explicit Image-Blocking Technology

If you have been single at some point over the last decade, then you have also probably tried out a dating app or two. And the sad reality is that during that time, you were likely met with at least one major jump scare.

But, if you have somehow been so fortunate and have absolutely no clue what I’m talking about, then let me paint the picture.

It’s a random Tuesday evening, around 8:00 p.m. You likely finished work around 5:00 p.m., cleaned up the house, cooked and ate dinner, and now you are finally settling down on the couch.

While you pop on whatever reality TV show has you hooked at the moment, you also decide to slide out your phone and give online dating one last try.

Right after you start innocently swiping and scrolling, though, you receive a match. Yay! But wait, it gets even better because the person you matched with also sent you a message.

Of course, you want to play it cool, though, so you give it a few minutes before opening the text. And during that time, you imagine what your match could have possibly said. Did they open with a cheesy pickup line? A simple “hey?” What if they asked me out on a date?

Ding ding ding! The mental two-minute timer has finally gone off, and it is officially safe to “read” the message without looking like a creep.

As soon as you tap on the chat icon, though, you quickly realize that you were never the creep all along– because there is a nasty unsolicited picture of a pickle staring right back at you. Gross!

It is no secret that this inappropriate occurrence has become mainstream on social media platforms, particularly on dating sites and apps.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.