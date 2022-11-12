A Bride And Groomed Yelled At Her And Her Best Friend For Not Wanting To Move Their Seats At A Restaurant So They Could Have A Photoshoot Where They Were Sitting

A woman and her best friend recently grabbed dinner at a restaurant in their city that is incredibly popular.

The restaurant is pink and chock full of flowers, and it has a wonderful aesthetic to it. So, while she and her best friend were sitting at their table, a bride and groom came walking into the restaurant, and they were all dressed up.

The couple had gotten married the day before, and they had a whole planned photoshoot around the downtown part of their city.

The bride and groom had intentionally stopped at this restaurant to have a photoshoot specifically because of the restaurant’s theme.

“Now, I didn’t particularly mind their presence,” she explained. “They did their thing. When I started getting annoyed, though, was when the photographer asked us to move seats for around 15 minutes so he could photograph the couple at the booth we were sitting at because it’s one of the most famous parts of the restaurant.”

“We kindly declined as we were already dining, having a table full of meals. Plus, the restaurant was packed, so only a couple of really small tables were empty for us to sit.”

Her table was full of food. She and her best friend had ordered 2 platters and 2 plates that were sitting right there on the table in front of them.

They also had wine glasses, water glasses, their handbags, and their coats at their table as well, so it certainly was not easy for them to pick up and move.

Not only that, neither the photographer nor the bride and groom offered to help her and her best friend move to a new table, let alone offer to buy them something or pay for their meals in an effort to make up for the inconvenience.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.