A Tarot Card Reader Told Her Mom That Her Relationship Is About To End, And She’s Not Sure If She Should Act On This Information

A 25-year-old girl’s 56-year-old mom recently went to a tarot card reader. Her mom does frequently go to have her cards read, but she had never gone to this particular tarot card reader before.

Her mom’s friend recommended this tarot card reader to her, and when her mom went, she started out by asking a couple of questions about herself and her own life.

After having those questions answered, her mom asked the tarot card reader to tell her about her family members.

Her mom thought the tarot card reader seemed to be spot-on about a lot of things, and then the conversation turned to her own personal love life.

Now, she is bi, and she really does prefer women. She’s currently dating a 23-year-old girl that she has been seeing for the last 6 months.

“Everything is going amazing, our relationship is very healthy, and she loves me very much, just as I love her,” she explained.

“The problem is the tarot reader told my mom my relationship is going to end at some point because I’ll lose some weight (I just started a diet, but I’m not overweight, I’m trying to lose 10kg) and become very beautiful (I’m pretty average looking, nothing bad but nothing special in my opinion, my mom is a beautiful woman though) and my girlfriend won’t accept how beautiful I will look, and that’s going to end our relationship.”

“I’d like to point out that my GF is one of the most supportive people about my diet. Also, she said my GF is leaning on me a lot because her situation at home isn’t perfect (her mom is a bit controlling, and she doesn’t know her daughter is in a relationship with a girl). Plus, the tarot reader also said I’m going to have a boyfriend in two years.”

Well, that’s certainly a lot of information to unpack. In case you are curious, she’s positive her mom did not go to the tarot card reader to intentionally ruin her love life.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.