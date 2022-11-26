All He’s Ever Dreamed Of Is Providing For His Family, But Now He Feels He’s Being Punished For It Because His Wife Just Left Him Over How Much He Works And How Little Time He Spends With Their Family

A 30-year-old guy has been married to his 28-year-old wife for the last 5 years, and they have 2 children.

When he first began dating his wife, they both had full-time careers, but then she got pregnant, and they figured it would be better for her to be a stay-at-home mom while he worked to provide for their family.

This arrangement has been working out great for them…up until this year.

“With the cost of living increasing, I have had to work many more hours to be able to afford everything,” he explained.

“Our bills have more than doubled; food now costs more. Although it’s tiring, I’ve always been proud to provide for my family. But for the last 6 months, my wife has been complaining I don’t spend time with her or the kids anymore. I now work 6 days a week instead of 5. And I’m doing between 9-13 hours a day. We argued, and in the end, she understood.”

Sundays are the one day that he doesn’t work, and that’s the day that they all spend time together as a family.

Usually, they all go out somewhere; him, his wife, and their kids. On several occasions, though, he’s just been too exhausted to go on the planned family adventure.

When that happened, his wife became angry at him, even though he mentioned to her how tired he was.

Instead of understanding, his wife accused him of not wanting to put any kind of time or attention into their children.

