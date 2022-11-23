Crockpot Fondue Is A Cool And Interactive Idea To Add To Your Family’s Thanksgiving This Year

Did you know you could make fondue with just a crockpot? It must be why the crockpot is everyone’s favorite multipurpose appliance. It’s just so functional and versatile! So if you want to wow picky eaters and hard-to-please in-laws this Thanksgiving, serve them up some fondue made in a crockpot.
Crockpot fondue is one of the easiest desserts you’ll ever make. Fondue is a shared experience, so not only will everyone enjoy the sweet treat, but it’ll also bring the family closer together. TikToker @tnstyled has a wonderful crockpot fondue recipe to try for your next family gathering.
Her video has over a million views, so you know it’s going to be a big hit for the holidays. Who doesn’t love chocolate in all its various forms?
Here’s everything you need to know to create a fondue that’s finger-licking good.
Ingredients:
-A 16-ounce bag of chocolate chips
-A 16-ounce bag of white chocolate chips
-A 16-ounce bag of peanut butter chips
TikTok; pictured above is @tnstyled’s crockpot fondue
Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.