Every Single Person She Knows Seemingly Likes Her Boyfriend More Than Her, And She’s Wondering How To Stop Letting This Get To Her So Much

A 30-year-old woman has been with her 31-year-old boyfriend for almost an entire decade. She says that he’s hilarious, he’s wonderful, he’s likable, he has excellent manners, and he has a bunch of intriguing hobbies.

She adores him, and she appreciates that he has a ton of friends, but she’s increasingly felt herself becoming self-conscious over the fact that every single person she knows seemingly likes him more than her.

She realizes that she could potentially be making this all up, but not too long ago, they met some new people, and the experience has left her feeling that she’s like the “add-on” while her boyfriend is the star of the show.

It’s as if people are thrilled to know her boyfriend and spend time with him, but when it comes to her, she’s just someone they put up with because of him.

“Just yesterday, we met up with a couple we’ve only seen once before,” she explained. “They are very nice people, but for me, it was so obvious that they ADORE him even.”

“The guy even told my bf how happy he was that he met HIM. They also have a child, and the husband made sure that the child likes my bf and gets used to HIM. Which is cute….but you know, I am there too, and people almost completely ignoring me is really strange to me. I am not joking when I say it is sometimes like people fall in love with him.”

“So my question is: how can I not take this to heart? I love my boyfriend, and I obviously do not blame him (which would be ridiculous), but it is really, really depressing for me.”

“I feel like the 5th wheel in my own relationship. Yes, I know my BF picked me out of all the girls, but I am still very sad about this. I do not own people, and obviously, they can like who they want more, but I just want to be more “okay” with it.”

She has been in therapy for years and working towards a better self-image, but she has not yet addressed this major problem with her boyfriend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.