He And His Wife Spent Over $30,000 On A New Car For Their Son’s 18th Birthday, And They Were Left Completely Shocked When He Sold It To Make Money

A guy and his wife always told their son that they would help him purchase his own car at some point, though they never really said when.

He and his wife then thought it would be a great idea to surprise their son by purchasing a brand-new car as a present on his 18th birthday.

They ended up picking out a sedan for him, and they dropped more than $30,000 on it. They also put the car in their son’s name too.

When they gifted the car to their son on his 18th birthday, he really did clearly appreciate their very kind gesture, though he did mention to him that he really did not need a car that was brand spanking new.

But as soon as he and his wife gifted his son the car, their son turned right around to sell it in order to make money.

“Almost immediately, he sells it to CarMax and gets some old cheap no frills sedan with roll-up windows,” he said.

“We were floored; he said it was to help him pay for college, which was weird because we agreed we would help him split the costs. He probably made at least 22k in profit from doing this.”

“We feel this was a total slap in the face, and we told him how disrespected he felt, but he said, and I quote, “If I’m going to survive long-term in the 21st century, I need to save as much as possible.”

He and his wife cannot believe that they dropped over $30,000 on this birthday present for their son, only to have him sell it as soon as they gifted it to him.

