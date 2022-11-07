He Got Upset With His Wife For Hanging Out With Their Maid And Having An Inappropriate Relationship With Her

A guy has been married to his wife for the last 3 years. He’s 36-years-old, and his wife is 5 years younger than he is.

Earlier this year, he and his wife moved into a new house that was much larger than their old house, and then his wife wound up getting pregnant.

When his wife hit her third month of pregnancy, he decided that he would hire a maid to help them around the house with all of their chores.

“I was raised with some maids my parents hired, so I thought why not do the same?” he explained.

“My wife was very chatty with her since day one, and insisted in helping the maid to clean. I told her not to help her because I hired her to do a job, and she should not interfere, but she keeps doing it.”

“Sometimes I find both just talking drinking coffee, or doing whatever, and I tell the maid to go back to work, but my wife tried to make her stay. They even go to another places together, like malls or cafés outside their work hours.”

He let his wife know that he did not like that she was hanging out with their maid, and he also told her that he felt the relationship that she had with their maid was inappropriate.

He feels that their maid is meant to just be their employee and not their friend at all.

His wife got extremely upset after he said this, and she and their maid ended up not speaking to one another for a couple of days.

