He Just Found Out That His Mother-In-Law Isn’t Dead Like He Thought; This Woman Is In Jail For Murder And His Father-In-Law Wants Him To Keep This A Secret From His Fiancé

A 29-year-old guy is currently engaged to his 30-year-old fiancé, and one commonality that they share is that they both were raised by single dads.

His own mom nearly took his life when he was only an infant due to postpartum psychosis, and so she was found to not be a stable parent.

He never grew up knowing his mom, and then when he was 7, his mom was found deceased in the home of her parents.

As for his fiancé, he grew up being told that his mom had passed away after giving birth to him. His fiancé has just one photo of his mom, and it’s of her pregnant with him.

Now, he and his fiancé are from a tiny town that’s not located in America, and they met back in high school.

They recently moved to a new city a year ago for his fiancé’s career, and as for his career, he works as a physiotherapist.

His country believes in trying to rehabilitate criminals on a physical and mental level, so he frequently works in prisons.

A month ago, he wound up going to work at a local prison, and while he was there, he noticed a woman who looked eerily familiar.

This woman looked just like the only photo of his mother-in-law that he had seen. Although the woman was clearly far older than that photo, it appeared to him that this was the same woman.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.