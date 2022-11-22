He Proposed To His Ex With His Mother’s Engagement Ring, But The Wedding Got Called Off, So Now His Mom Wants The Ring Back, And He Is Refusing To Hand It Over

This twenty-eight-year-old man and his ex-girlfriend, named Mela, were together for seven long years. And like many women, Mela was apparently totally sold on the idea of getting married.

In fact, he claims that his ex actually kind of had an unhealthy obsession with tying the knot.

“Mela literally had a Pinterest full of wedding ideas for years,” he recalled.

Then, by the time they had been dating for about four years, it became apparent that Mela was entirely ready for marriage.

She actually just began outright saying that she wanted to get married and tried telling him how she wanted to be proposed to and how they should plan their wedding.

Even though he really loved her at the time, though, he just was not sure that marriage was the route he wanted to take in life.

So, he told Mela he would have to think about the proposal– and if you could not have guessed it, she was pretty pissed.

“We had an argument, and Mela made an ultimatum– either I propose, or we break up,” he explained.

And apparently, he took too long to make a decision, so Mela ended up just breaking up with him anyway.

