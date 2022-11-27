Her Ex-Boyfriend Wants To Be Friends With Her, But He Wants To Set Some Boundaries First, And She’s Just Confused About Why He Wants This

A 26-year-old girl used to date a guy the same age as her for 3 years, and for 1 of those years, they did live together.

Their relationship was excellent, but she says that their way of communicating, coupled with their emotional abilities, never made them really gel that well.

When she did break up with him, it was painful, but it was completely and utterly amicable. They still were in love when they split up, but they knew that if they kept on going in their relationship, it would only end in resentment.

“He wanted to stay friends, but I just couldn’t do it because I was still in love with him, and it was too fresh and too soon, which he couldn’t seem to understand,” she explained.

“So, for my sake, I figured no contact would be for the best. That was 9 months ago. 2 weeks ago, I reach out because I miss him (obviously) and truly wanted to know how he was. He was very surprised because he thought he was never going to hear from me again.”

“I explained to him my reasoning – he understood, and he proposed being friends again. This time I felt like I was in a good place to do so, so I agreed to give it a shot.”

A week after this, her ex sent her a text asking if she would be coming back to their hometown for the holidays.

She said that she would be, so he suggested meeting up to grab a drink together, and she agreed to this.

They met up for a drink and wound up having several. They chatted about how their lives were going, and then after an hour, they parted ways.

