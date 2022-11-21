Her Friend Has Started Dressing Inappropriately While Hitting On Her Husband, And She’s Wondering If It’s Time To Tell Her Off

A woman has a 37-year-old friend who is dealing with a divorce at the moment. She adores her friend; her friend really is wonderful, but her friend also is super invested in her appearance.

Her friend constantly seeks validation for how she looks, and after news of the divorce broke, her friend began losing a ton of weight.

Her friend always was on the thinner side, but things have spiraled out of control, and she’s full-blown obsessed about what she eats and how she exercises.

She’s beginning to suspect her friend is suffering from an eating disorder, and she is incredibly worried about her.

While all this has been going on, her friend has begun to get closer to not only her; but her husband as well.

Her friend is starting to increasingly cling to her husband, even when she’s standing right there.

“She’ll constantly go to where he is, keep showing off her weight loss, talking about her looks and such,” she explained.

“Her dressing was always provocative, but she’s now dialed it up quite a bit. The last two times she’s come around, her clothes are so short her underwear is easily seen. I mentioned that to her.”

“This past weekend, she asks to come over again, and she’s in a see-through lace crop top; only the boob area is fully covered. Extremely short skirt (with underwear easily seen when walking or sitting), high boots that she could barely walk in (she had to hold onto me for support), and a jacket that she draped over her shoulders. She was freezing as the weather has changed but still wouldn’t wear the jacket.”

