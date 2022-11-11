Her Friends And Their Parents All Rented A Cabin Together, And Now That Her 18-Year-Old Friend Is Pregnant, She’s Wondering Whose Dad In Their Friend Group Slept With Her

A 20-year-old girl has a group of girlfriends that range in age from 18 to 22, and they have all been close for all their lives.

Their parents are all friends too, and many of them were friendly well before she and her friends came along.

Her one friend Lexi is 18-years-old, and she and the rest of her friends just learned that Lexi is actually pregnant.

“We asked her when she thinks she got pregnant…and she said she thinks the end of summer vacation we all went on,” she explained.

“We asked her if she knew who the father was, and she said yeah, but she wasn’t going to tell anyone until she talked to him…. because he’s married.”

Well, over the summer, her friends and their parents all rented one big cabin that they all stayed in.

The father of Lexi’s baby has to also be either her father or the father of one of the friends in their group, which is really concerning to her and her friends as well.

“Now everyone is kind of freaking out,” she said. “Because it really seems like one of our dads is the father. We didn’t see anyone else on the vacation (our families rented out a huge cabin).”

“She’s not telling us anything else until she talks to the father. I don’t know if her parents know or not, but at this point, she’s too far along to do anything, so I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

