Her Husband Wants To Give A Car He Inherited Worth $20,000 To His 16-Year-Old Son, But She Thinks Her Stepson Should Get A Starter Car First

This woman and her husband are in their late forties and recently got married just before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They had both been married before and, due to their age, do not plan on having any children together. However, they both have two children from their previous marriages.

Her husband has a daughter who is currently away at college and a sixteen-year-old son who primarily lives with his birth mother. She also has two younger children, who are fourteen and twelve, and who still live with her and her husband at home.

Anyway, her husband’s great-uncle sadly passed away this year. And following the death, her husband inherited a gently used GMC SUV.

“I don’t know a ton about cars, but I know that car is a 2017, and I have seen used ones with low mileage go for nearly twenty thousand dollars online– sometimes more,” she revealed.

The real issue, though, is that her husband wants to give the car to his sixteen-year-old son. Her husband apparently believes the car would be a perfect gift and plans to go through with it no matter what she says.

But, she thinks it is ridiculous to give her stepson this car, considering how much money it is worth. Instead, she thinks that the only fair thing to do would be to sell the call for as much as they can. Then, split the profit evenly amongst all four children.

“That way, everyone can benefit– not just my stepson, who happens to be sixteen years old,” she said.

After she brought this idea up to her husband, though, he was apparently pretty mean to her and claimed that she had zero say on the matter.

