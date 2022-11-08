Her In-Laws Only Want Christmas Gifts To Be Given To The Adults Instead Of The Kids This Year, And She Cannot Understand Why

This thirty-eight-year-old woman and her husband, who is forty-one, have just one child together. But, whenever they celebrate Christmas with her in-laws, things get pretty chaotic since her husband’s family is quite large.

In fact, there are ten adults who have seven children altogether– which makes gift-giving a really expensive responsibility.

So, in an effort to cut down on the expenses, she and her in-laws normally participate in Secret Santa. Or, they give one gift per each sibling’s family.

Well, this year, that tradition is going to change– and she is pretty pissed off about it.

Apparently, one of her husband’s siblings proposed that each couple should buy one small gift for all of the other couples. The real kicker, though, is that the children are supposed to be totally left out of the gift exchange.

And to her shock, all of her husband’s siblings were on board. They claimed that the kids had enough stuff already.

But she is obviously a mom and does not want to exclude her child from the festivities. So, she suggested that if the family wants to cut down on gifts, perhaps they only give presents to the children rather than the adults.

“We are all really blessed with everything we need, and the kids are still really young, and Christmas is really exciting for them,” she explained.

“And my partner agrees since the family grew up wealthy and experienced great Christmas celebrations as kids.”

