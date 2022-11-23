Her Mother-In-Law Says She’s Bringing Her Own Food To Thanksgiving, So She Uninvited Her Entirely Because She Feels It’s A Slap In The Face Since She’s Cooking

A 32-year-old woman is getting ready to host Thanksgiving this week at her house, and she has spent the entire month trying to put together the perfect menu.

Additionally, she has already tested out all the recipes she’s planning to put together for tomorrow.

She’s thrilled to share her hard work with her loved ones, and her 35-year-old husband has been super supportive of her so far.

She has bought everything she needs to cook tomorrow, and she just can’t wait. Unfortunately, her husband told her something yesterday that has really put the damper on the holiday for her.

Apparently, her mother-in-law insisted on bringing her own food to eat for Thanksgiving. When she questioned her husband about why his mom would even think of doing that, he claimed she’s just really picky and just won’t enjoy any of the dishes.

She felt that it was just a slap in the face, as she planned a bunch of different dishes to accommodate literally everyone’s preferences and tastes.

“It will be hugely obvious that she’s making a comment on my cooking and it would be humiliating to have her there eating something completely different in front of everyone, it’s like she’s trying to make a point of showing that my cooking isn’t good enough for her,” she explained.

“I think she is being incredibly rude and disrespectful of the time, money, and labor I have put into this upcoming meal. I told him if she can’t eat anything here then she is welcome to stay home and eat whatever she wants.”

“My husband is now calling me insensitive and petty. He says I am ruining the holiday. I don’t see it that way. I only want friends and family around who are appreciative and kind – I don’t need the negativity of someone rejecting everything I’ve cooked and insulting my cooking when I’ve worked so hard.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.