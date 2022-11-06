Her Parents Want Her To Miss An Event To Watch Her Younger Sisters While They Take Her Brother To A 2-Day Science Fair, But She Is Sick Of Making Sacrifices For Her Siblings

This seventeen-year-old young woman is the oldest of four siblings, and while growing up, she did not have access to many opportunities.

This is because all three of her siblings have had serious health complications their entire lives. Both of her sisters, who are twelve and ten, have special needs as well as severe health conditions. Additionally, her fifteen-year-old brother has severe asthma that affects much of his life.

“And because of all the medical complexities my siblings have, and because a lot of doctors and therapies have been part of their lives for so long, we have never had a lot of money or many great opportunities,” she explained.

Her parents have tried their best to support the family and have reportedly taken any assistance they were offered in the past.

Regardless, though, much of the “extra stuff” that kids hope to participate in was always out of reach for her and her siblings.

For instance, they were never able to participate in any extracurricular activities since her parents could not afford the additional expenses.

So, the only real opportunities for trying new things came in the form of field trips.

Even those trips were dependent on her parents having enough funds, though. and if the field trips were ever overnight, they were not allowed to go.

She and her family also never went on vacations throughout her childhood, and she claims that she specifically missed out on a few huge opportunities because of her siblings’ care.

