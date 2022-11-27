Her Sister Just Moved In With Her, And She Mentioned That She’s Not Allowed To Leave Her Room If She’s Wearing A Nightgown

A 29-year-old woman is married to her 32-year-old husband, and a couple of days ago, her 26-year-old sister moved in with them.

Her sister just got divorced, and then she sadly ended up losing her job, which meant she couldn’t afford the rent on her own apartment anymore.

Things have been going smoothly with her sister living with her…but she has an enormous problem with one thing her sister does.

“…I’ve been kind of having an issue with what she wears, especially at nighttime when she unwinds and tends to relax a bit, as she says,” she explained.

“I think that what she wears is inappropriate. She usually wears silky nightwear (nightgowns mostly). She says that’s just “her style” and is what she’s been wearing for years. Not just that, but she’d come out of her room dressing like that to grab water or use the bathroom.”

“While yes, it was just me who saw her dressed like that, I honestly could not risk having an argument with my husband over it. I suggested she buys some PJs, but she said that she doesn’t “feel comfortable” in them.”

Yesterday evening, she ran into her sister in the kitchen, and her sister had on a purplish nightgown with lace that came down to her knees.

She figured that would be a good time to confront her sister again about what she wore at night, but everything didn’t go as she planned.

She and her sister began yelling at one another, and she finally said to her sister that she shouldn’t come out of her bedroom wearing lacy nightgowns.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.