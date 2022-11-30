He’s Wondering If He’s A Monster For Not Wanting To Support His Wife Making A $5,000 Donation To A Children’s Hospital

A man has a wife who works for a hospital group as an administrator. She doesn’t work in a children’s hospital, but the group she works for has one in their network, and there recently was a fundraising dinner that was held in order to upgrade the cancer wing of the children’s hospital.

His wife attended the fundraising dinner, and the CEO of her company said that she and all of the other administrators needed to mix and mingle with the donors that night.

His wife asked if he wanted to come to the fundraiser with her, but he declined, as he had a dinner meeting to go to.

So, he and his wife went their separate ways, and the following morning, his wife told him something shocking: she donated $5,000 to the children’s hospital at the fundraiser.

“I was stunned,” he explained. “I asked her to repeat it just to make sure I heard her correctly. I didn’t remember us talking about any donations, much less a $5,000 donation. Honestly, I didn’t know what to say.”

“I told my wife while it looks like we can afford the donation right now, our financials took a big hit with this economy and looks to be taking a bigger hit next year. The company I work for has been holding high-level meetings about our clients not renewing contracts because they’re anticipating their own slowdown.”

“There’s a slim but real chance I might lose my job next year if the economy and our business doesn’t pick up. This is not the time to be giving away $5,000.”

When he brought up his concerns to his wife, she replied that she had already donated the money and it was too late to take it back.

As soon as she said that, he went to see if the money had been withdrawn from their account, and it hadn’t.

