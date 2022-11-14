His Girlfriend Said That His Skincare Routine Is Far Too Feminine And Weird, And It Really Hurt His Feelings To Hear That

A 27-year-old guy is currently in a relationship with a girl the same age as him. Now, for as long as he can remember, he always was excited to make an effort to look good, and he’s really passionate about menswear and fashion.

Frequently, his guy friends would tease him for being “too effeminate,” though it largely did not upset him, as they did tease him in a way that he describes as “light-hearted.”

Additionally, he played a lot of sports while he was growing up, so he never once stopped to question his own masculinity.

Well, that all changed after his girlfriend made a recent comment regarding his skincare routine.

He’s been dating his girlfriend for not even a month now, and over the weekend, his girlfriend came over to his place to spend the first night with him.

“She’s basically everything I could ever want in a partner, and so I spent all of Saturday cooking and cleaning my apartment, trying to make a good impression,” he explained.

“Long story short, dinner couldn’t have gone any better, and our chemistry in the bedroom was amazing. The problem can afterward when she went to use the bathroom.”

“Like an idiot, I left all my skincare products (cleanser, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, moisturizer, sunscreen) in plain view on the rim of my sink. She basically said that she found it weird/girly that I spend more time and money on skincare than she does.”

He really was at a loss for words, so he just told his girlfriend she was being quite hypocritical at that moment, as she spends a fortune on shoes and clothing.

