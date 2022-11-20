His Mom Rejected His Wife’s Christmas Cookie Sample For Inclusion In The Holiday Menu, And His Wife Is So Upset That She’s Refusing To Spend Christmas With His Family

A guy’s mom has started an interesting family tradition of sorts in that every single holiday; she requests that the women in their family bake different desserts for her to sample.

His sisters, his female cousins, his sister-in-law, and his wife all bake different things for his mom to test out.

If his mom approves of someone’s recipe, she includes their dessert in the holiday menu. Definitely, a curious holiday tradition, isn’t it?

Anyway, his wife feels that his mom goes out of her way to reject every single thing that she has ever baked for this tradition.

“So many times, my mother has told her that she’s being honest and keeping the guests’ best interest at heart,” he explained.

“Yet my wife still thought that my mother is deliberately excluding her since 2 of her dessert samples were rejected before.”

“For this year’s Christmas, my mother is doing the same thing, but this time, she told every woman who is participating to make a “cookie sample” and send it to her for testing. My wife took it as a challenge, and to be honest, she worked really hard to make a good sample and sent it to my mother days ago and the results just came in yesterday.”

The day that his wife got the results of her Christmas cookies back, he came home from work and realized that his wife was super upset.

When he questioned her about why she was in such a bad mood, she let him know that his mom had turned down the sample she sent out, so that means she’s not going to have her baking included on the menu for Christmas this year.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.