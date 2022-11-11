If You Want To Host A Sustainable Thanksgiving Without Giving Up The Star Of Your Meal, You Might Want To Buy A Heritage Turkey

By now, it is no secret that the innocent facts we learned about Thanksgiving in grade school could not have been further from the truth.

This has pushed many Americans to rethink their holiday celebrations or even boycott Thanksgiving all together.

Other concerns surrounding Thanksgiving’s ethical implications have also come into question over the last decade.

I mean, an estimated forty-six million turkeys are slaughtered each year for the holiday festivities alone. That’s a lot of sad gobbles.

So, many have moved towards hosting more sustainable holiday dinners. The most obvious way to do this is by cutting out the former star of your meal– turkey– and replacing it with a meat alternative.

Plus, it’s not like there is any shortage of new and creative meat substitutes on the market.

On top of that, Thanksgiving is arguably already the easiest holiday to be a vegetarian or vegan. You can simply skip the turkey and any meat alternatives completely and chow down on dozens of traditional (and ethical) side options– such as potatoes, green beans, yams, salads, squash soup, and corn.

Nonetheless, if you are like most Americans, you might still want to commemorate your Thanksgiving dinner with a beautiful bird.

But, if you also want to respect turkeys in the process, you are in luck– because there are still plenty of ways to shop for your turkey sustainably.

