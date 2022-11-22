If You’re In Charge Of Dessert This Thanksgiving, Try Making These Apple Blondie Cheesecake Bars

Regardless of how much we eat at Thanksgiving dinner, there’s always room in our stomachs for something sweet.

And we’re talking about more than just pumpkin pie. While pumpkin pie may be a Turkey Day staple, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to break from tradition and try something new this year.

If you’re in charge of dessert for the holidays, why not try making these heavenly apple blondie cheesecake bars? The bars are topped with a beautiful brown butter maple glaze. Food TikToker @thepalatablelife has an easy-to-follow recipe for this sugary treat.

To make the apple blondies portion, start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Place one cup of butter in a pan and stir while it melts. Continue stirring until the butter foams up. Once the foaming peters out, take it off the heat.

Next, add two cups of brown sugar and stir until combined. Let the mixture cool for ten minutes. Then, crack in three eggs one at a time while stirring as you go. Add in one teaspoon of vanilla next.

Put in two cups of flour, one tablespoon of cornstarch, a teaspoon of cinnamon, half a teaspoon of salt, and a teaspoon of baking powder. Stir until there are no significant lumps.

Moving on to the apples, go ahead and peel two of them and remove the core. Chop them into small, bite-sized cubes. Throw the apples into the mixture, and keep stirring.

The next step is to pour the mixture into a baking pan, preferably lined with parchment paper. But if you don’t have any, greasing the pan should work just as well. Bake for thirty to forty minutes. Let the blondies cool before going in with the cheesecake layer.

TikTok; pictured above are the apple blondie cheesecake bars from @thepalatablelife

