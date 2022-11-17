Looking For Something More Interesting Than Typical Cornbread This Thanksgiving? Check Out This Recipe For Corn Soufflé

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and this year is sure to be one for the books. Make it your family’s best turkey day yet by going above and beyond for the holiday feast. Instead of plain old cornbread, try putting a spin on this traditional side dish by baking a corn soufflé.

The holidays are always the most hectic time of the year, so if you’re worried about running short on time, this corn soufflé recipe from Bryannah (@bryannah_kay) is simple to make.

There are only five ingredients, so you’ll barely break a sweat. Compared to the heaviness of cornbread, corn soufflé is of a lighter, melt-in-your-mouth texture. Not only does it pair perfectly with turkey, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole, it’s vegetarian-friendly as well. So enough chitchat; let’s dive into the recipe!

Ingredients:

-A can of corn

-A can of creamed corn

-A cup of sour cream

-A box of Jiffy

-1/2 stick of butter, melted

TikTok; pictured above is Bryannah in her video

