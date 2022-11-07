She And Her Boyfriend Attended A Friend’s Wedding, And As Soon As She Left To Go Feed Their Baby, He Took Her Absence As An Opportunity To Cheat On Her

A woman and her boyfriend have 2 young children together; a daughter who is 3 and a son who is 9-months-old.

2 months ago, she and her boyfriend attended a wedding for one of their friends, and no kids were invited to be there.

Her mom and dad stepped up to babysit their children so they could go to the wedding, which was really important to her boyfriend, as he’s very good friends with the groom.

Because her boyfriend and the groom are so close, her boyfriend planned on being at the wedding for the entire day and the entire night as well.

“We hadn’t ever left our son for that long, so we agreed I’d go back to my parent’s house for the evening, and my partner would stay at a hotel near the wedding venue as it was about an hour away,” she explained.

“When the evening reception came, and more people arrived, my partner and I were introduced to a group of friends, which included a girl my partner would later end up sleeping with.”

“All I remember thinking at the time about this girl was that her dress was incredibly short. We didn’t speak to them for long, and I didn’t see her again.”

When 9 p.m. arrived, she left the wedding so that she could go home to feed their baby. As she was leaving, she noticed that her boyfriend was pretty much wasted, but she figured he was simply having a nice time at the wedding.

The following day, her boyfriend arrived home in the afternoon.

