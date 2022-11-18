She Didn’t Have Her Own Bedroom Growing Up, And That Has Caused Her To Resent Her Parents Completely

A 26-year-old girl grew up with parents who were part of the upper-middle class here in America, and they lived in a very nice neighborhood located just outside of a major city.

Her mom and dad picked an apartment to buy that had a spectacular view, and it was technically a 1-bedroom spare.

“They converted the dining room to be “my bedroom” it had a see-through sliding door that connected to the kitchen,” she explained.

“It was about a 5th of the size of their bedroom and did not have a closet. Recently we were talking, and I told them that it was clear that they valued a view over my privacy. They got offended and said I was being ungrateful.”

“If they were unable to provide me with my own bedroom, I wouldn’t be resentful. I’m upset because they made an active choice to have a nice view instead of giving me a bedroom.”

When she was 17-years-old, she moved out of the apartment that she shared with her parents so she could attend college, and she never looked back.

What bothers her immensely is that her parents were rich and could easily have afforded another apartment with a real bedroom for her, yet they prioritized a building with a gorgeous view over her comfort.

It’s rare in their area to find a building with that kind of a view, and so that was the selling point for her mom and dad.

She also mentioned that the building they all lived in was by far the most expensive one in their area, and it would have been pretty easy for her parents to find a 2-bedroom apartment for a lot less money.

