She Dumped Her Boyfriend For Lying About His Age, And Now She’s Wondering If It Was Not A Reasonable Thing To Do

A 22-year-old girl used to date a guy named Will, and she met Will back when she was just 19-years-old and in college.

At the time, he told her that he was 25-years-old. They spent 3 years dating, and though Will had a serious job and was in a different stage in life than she was, he was always really fun to be around and quite easy-going.

Right before she ended things with Will, she went to a party with him where she finally got introduced to Will’s friends after dating him for years without ever getting to meet any of them.

When she met Will’s friends at this party, it dawned on her that they were all, well, actual adults, and she wasn’t.

She was still in college, and all of Will’s friends had houses and children, and careers. She was just still a college kid.

At this party, she also found out that Will had just turned 30, so he had lied to her face about his age. He had told her that he was younger than he actually was.

“This was news to me, as he had been for dinner with my family not long prior and told them all he was in his 20s,” she explained.

“The reason I had not met any of his friends before this was that I was still a teenager when we first met, and he was ashamed, embarrassed, whatever. I broke up with him not long after.”

“I’ve been told that this was a crazy thing to do and that it was unreasonable to break up with someone who lied about something as insignificant as two years of age. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t care, but I was a teenager when we met, and he was a grown man in his 30s pretending to be in his mid-20s, so I wouldn’t think he was too old.”

