She Flipped On Her Fiancé After She Found Out That He Was Using Her Daughter’s Wheelchair To Move Bags Of Grass Clippings

A 30-year-old woman has an 8-year-old daughter named Hazel, who was born with a pretty rare neurological disorder called tethered cord syndrome, which ultimately restricts spinal cord movement.

Because of Hazel’s disorder, she does rely on a manual wheelchair in order to be able to move around.

When Hazel was a toddler, Hazel’s dad chose to no longer be in her life, but since then, she went on to meet a 34-year-old man named Mark, to who she is currently engaged.

She and Mark have been dating for 3 years, and they currently live in a house that she inherited from her dad, along with Hazel and Mark’s 14-year-old son named Eddie.

“We have quite a large yard, and the other day, Mark and Eddie were doing some yard work quite early in the morning,” she explained.

“Hazel was still sleeping, and I went outside to see what they were up to. That’s when I noticed that Eddie was using Hazel’s wheelchair to move bags of grass cuttings and dead plants. I immediately stopped him and asked him what on earth he was doing with her wheelchair.”

“Eddie sheepishly told me that Mark told him to use it and that it would be fine. After taking the things off my daughter’s wheelchair, I asked Mark if this was true.”

Mark owned up to using Hazel’s wheelchair in order to move the bags of grass clippings, and he mentioned that he figured it wouldn’t be a problem since Hazel was sleeping and they were going to be quick about it.

He also stated that he thought Hazel would not even know they had used her wheelchair for lawn work, and he didn’t consider it to be a problem either.

