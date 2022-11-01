She Got Accused Of Financially Abusing A Guy She Recently Started Dating By Not Letting Him Move Into Her Rental Suite For Free 

When this thirty-five-year-old woman was younger, she was fortunate enough to have her grandparents pay for her college education. Then, her parents even bought her a house.

So now, she has a job that pays a generous salary, and she is pretty well off.

“I know that I am blessed. I try and pass it forward,” she noted.

Even though she enjoys her line of work, though, she admits that she can be a difficult person to date. Most of the time, her job requires her to be away from home for weeks at a time.

And she did have a fiancé a few years ago, who she claims was a really good guy. But their relationship just did not work out, and he went on to marry another woman.

“I am friends with his wife,” she revealed.

About eight months ago, though, she did meet another guy who she started seeing whenever she was in town. He was apparently really respectful and always understood her boundaries.

But, their relationship started to turn sour recently– and it all began after he lost his job.

Apparently, because he lost his job, he was forced to consider giving up his apartment. And at that point, he proposed moving in together.

