She Got Pregnant From A One-Night Stand, Gave Up Her Parental Rights, And Is Wondering If It’s Ok To Reach Out To Her Daughter, Who Is Now 17

Back when this 40-year-old woman was in her 20s, she had a one-night stand with a guy named Nathan and wound up pregnant.

She considered not going through with her pregnancy, but Nathan was completely opposed to that and really did want to keep the baby.

She then came to an agreement with Nathan; she would follow through with her pregnancy and sign over her parental rights to Nathan.

In exchange, Nathan agreed to pay all of her medical bills plus a bit more for her “troubles.” In the country where they live, a mom can opt not to put her name on a baby’s birth certificate, so when her baby was born, that’s what she did.

She handed the baby over to Nathan, and she never kept in contact with Nathan, let alone her daughter, after that. It’s now been 17 years, and she never even thought of her daughter until recently.

Several weeks ago, one of her friends who belongs to the same temple as Nathan sent her a photo of some of the kids in the youth group, and she realized that one girl looked pretty similar to her.

After a bit of digging on the internet, she realized this 17-year-old girl had to be the little girl she had given birth to.

She also found out that her daughter is very into charity work, adores music, and appears to be living a good life.

“I never wanted nor want to be a mother, but I became curious to know more about this human I put in the world, so I texted Nathan’s old phone number, which he has not changed, and asked if he would allow me to meet his daughter, since I gave birth to her and everything, and made my intentions clear: I do not want to interfere with his family, just to know her,” she explained.

