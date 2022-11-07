She Had A Wild Experience Where She Dreamed Her Best Friend Who Passed Away Sent Her A Letter, And When She Woke Up, Her Mom Gave Her A Letter That Said The Same Thing Her Friend Mentioned In The Dream

Do you ever wish that you could have received one last call, text, or message from someone you loved before they passed? For those of us who have lost someone important to us, it’s hard not to imagine what it would be like to hear from them one last time.

One woman had a wild experience where she dreamed of receiving a letter from her best friend, who had recently died. Only little did she know she would receive that letter in real life.

When she was 19-years-old, her best friend was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. Being as close as they were, the two friends had said to each other in the past that if one was to die before the other, they would send some sort of message to let them know that the afterlife is real and that they’re still with them.

Her best friend tragically died from her cancer when she was only 22-years-old, leaving behind a husband and 3-year-old son.

“That day was a complete blur,” she recalled. “I couldn’t find myself to come to the reality she was no longer with us. It all felt unreal.”

Her best friend’s death left her in complete shock, and she was unable to fully process the loss for a while.

They would visit each other almost every single day, and not being able to see her friend was one of the hardest adjustments she ever had to make.

“That night, I couldn’t sleep,” she explained. “I just kept trying to make sense of it all. In all honesty, I don’t even remember the thoughts that were going through my head, but the feelings of loss and confusion were very prevalent in me.”

However, at around 3 am, she suddenly felt at peace. There was a warm presence that washed over her like a hug, and she was able to fall asleep.

